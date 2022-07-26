Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged journalists to concentrate more on good stories about the nation.

Uhuru reminded journalists on Monday at a media orientation and tour of the freshly renovated Uhuru Gardens that they could also write and sell positive tales about their country.

“Sometimes the truth is painful. It is not always necessary to write negative news to sell it. You are a member of this nation, and you must report the good, the bad, and the ugly,” Uhuru said.

“If something is good, be proud of it, enjoy it, and display it. If it is bad, say it; if it is ugly, say it,” Uhuru added.

The head of state also advised journalists to use caution in their reporting and to avoid seeking out dramatic tales solely for the sake of selling.

“You don’t always seek sensational stories. When examining the story, the headlines and content are distinct,” Uhuru noted.

In addition, the head of state urged the media to use the newly restored Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum as a factual source when writing about Kenyan heritage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.