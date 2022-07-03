Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 3, 2022 – Bose Ogulu has told her son, Burna Boy, to “tone down the madness” as she celebrated his birthday.

The African Giant turned 31 on July 2, and his mother shared videos of him receiving a cake while performing on stage.

She wrote in the caption:

“Happy Birthday D.

“You have given me so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become.

“Let us tone down the madness. Cheers to a new age.”

Look