Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Legendary American guitarist, Carlos Santana is currently recovering after he collapsed on stage during a performance in Clarkson, Mich., on Tuesday night, July 5.

The performer passed out during the show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre due to heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The incident left fans shocked and concerned. But according to representatives for the star, he is recovering well.

“Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well,” a statement from Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis reads.

The iconic guitarist’s Wednesday show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pa. has now been postponed, with a later date to be announced soon.

The 74-year-old was roughly 20 minutes into his set when he sat on a drum riser as the song “Joy” began and fell backward before a medical team attended to him.