Saturday, July 16, 2022 – Legendary Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon has insisted that he’s not yet ready to call an end to his 27-year-long playing career and could continue until he’s 55.

The 44-year-old goalkeeper, who is preparing to enter a second season in goal for Serie B side Parma, believes he can continue playing until his mid-fifties.

The former Juventus legend also disclosed that he’s unsure whether he’ll take up a role in football when he eventually retires.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Buffon said: ‘Ten years in Parma in the first life, then twenty years at Juventus in the second life, then one to Paris, two to Juve, and now I close the circle in Parma and I’m in my second year.

‘And I’m not 100. Retired at 55? More or less. If I will train after the retirement? I have been thinking for many years about when I will stop. My ideas got confused, I’ve been thinking about it for 10 years but then I always go on.

‘I think I have had important experiences that allow me to get to know the world of football, but I’m not 100% sure that I will stay in this world. Maybe I’ll experience something else, I know football, I’m curious and I also like to know other worlds’.

At the end of February, Parma announced Buffon had signed a contract extension until 2024, which will keep him playing until the age of 46.

The Italian became one of the most renowned goalkeepers in the world after his successful career at Juventus, where he claimed 10 Serie A titles and 12 Goalkeeper of the Year awards.