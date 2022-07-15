Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui has urged Kenyans to prepare for a mass exodus from Kenya Kwanza Alliance when President Uhuru Kenyatta camps in Mt Kenya region in the next few days.

Dubbed Sagana V, Uhuru is expected to camp in Sagana State Lodge where he will meet opinion leaders and business leaders to drum up support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

“To our brothers in the Mt Kenya region, the next few weeks will surprise many after many years of bravado and chest-thumping the ship is experiencing serious turbulence,” Kinyanjui stated.

“Politics being a game of interest and personal survival, a mass exodus by political actors to align with these beacons is expected,” Kinyanjui added.

There are claims that Nakuru senator, Susan Kihika, Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri and Nakuru Town East Member of Parliament, David Gikaria are expected to join the Azimio La Umoja movement in the next few days.

According to Kinyanjui, Ruto who is Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate will lose a lot of leaders to Azimio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST