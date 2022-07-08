Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Big Brother star, Alex Unusual, has made a plea to women who are lesbians to stop coming into her DM to flirt with her because she is only into “responsible men.”

The reality star took to her Tiktok account to make a dancing video with the message:

“Dear lesbians, please I’m into responsible men. Sweethearts, leave my dm. Enjoy yourself and have a nice day.”

Watch the video below…