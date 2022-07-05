Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – The latest opinion poll conducted by Intel Research Solutions shows that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is on his way to Bondo in Siaya County and Deputy President William Ruto is likely to be the fifth President of Kenya in August.

Raila Odinga is the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate while Ruto is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate.

According to the poll, Ruto will win the August 9th election with 49.9 percent of the votes cast and Raila will come second with 42.5 percent.

Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah and his Agano Party counterpart, David Mwaure, had ratings of 2.8 percent and 1.1 percent respectively. Undecided voters are 3.7 percent.

The opinion poll comes two weeks after Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru, and Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho stated that the latest National Intelligence Service (NIS) poll showed Raila Odinga leading the presidential race with 64 percent.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his men are supporting Raila’s presidential quest in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.