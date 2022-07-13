Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – The latest opinion poll conducted by Radio Africa Group has revealed the man who is likely to win the Mombasa gubernatorial race in August.

The Mombasa race has attracted several candidates among them former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, who is vying on a Wiper Democratic Movement party ticket, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Abdulswamad Nassir, and United Democratic Alliance candidate Omar Hassan.

Sonko was cleared to vie for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat on Wednesday and is the man to beat, according to the Radio Africa poll.

The pollster had asked who they think will win the Mombasa seat in August.

In the poll, over 2500 participated with 54.6 percent saying they will vote for Mike Sonko.

Abdulswamad, who is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, came second with 45.4 percent.

Hassan Omar was not rated in the poll.

This is a clear indication that Sonko, who has the support of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, is likely to the next governor of Mombasa.

Here is the screenshot of the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.