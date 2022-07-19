Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – The latest opinion poll conducted by National Opinion Poll has revealed the next President of Kenya in August.

Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto are the two front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

According to the poll, Ruto will garner 53.1 percent of the votes, while Raila Odinga will get 44.8 percent. Other presidential candidates shared the remaining 2.1 percent.

The poll comes a few days after opinion polls conducted by Infotrak and TIFA put Raila Odinga in the pole position to succeed the Son of Jomo in August.

Here is a table showing how Ruto will frogmarch Raila Odinga during the August 9th presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.