Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has released the findings of an opinion poll conducted by county commissioners across the country.

According to Itumbi, the poll was conducted last Friday after the Interior Ministry ordered the County Commissioners to conduct a poll and establish who is popular between Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance counterpart, William Ruto.

Itumbi said the poll showed that DP Ruto has a commanding lead and has opened a 12 percent gap against Raila Odinga.

Itumbi further stated that to salvage this, ODM has instructed opinion poll companies to conduct a poll and show Raila Odinga is leading Ruto with 10 percent.

Here is a screenshot of what Itumbi tweeted on Monday.

