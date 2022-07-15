Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – The late former President Mwai Kibaki’s family is in mourning following the death of his only surviving sibling.

Esther Waitherero died yesterday at the age of 115.

According to her son Francis Githinji, Waitherero died at her home in Gatuyaini, Nyeri County.

Waitherero was the only sister in a family of five.

She had four brothers: Mwai Kibaki, Bernard Nderitu, Philip Muriithi, and Samuel Githinji who are all deceased.

She lived a humble life despite her brother being the third president of the Republic of Kenya.

Her death comes less than three months after the late retired President Kibaki passed away in a hospital in Nairobi.

Kibaki died at the age of 90, and his death was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta who declared a national mourning period after his death.

The third president of Kenya was described by many as Kenya’s best-ever president for the development projects, economic stability, and government policies implemented during his tenure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.