Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – A 22-year-old woman had no idea she was pregnant until she went to the toilet, thinking she had a stomach ache, and saw a baby in the toilet bowl when she tried to flush.

Lucy Jones, a trainee flight attendant thought her stomach ache was period pain after feeling unwell back in March.

But while in bed the next morning, the 22-year-old said her tummy “flipped” and she dashed to the loo.

While using the toilet, she said she heard a “crash”, looked down and discovered the baby she didn’t know she was having.

The first-time-mum claims she was terrified as she had no idea she was expecting given she had no symptoms throughout her pregnancy. She added that she took contraception daily and still had her periods.

She also said she had a medical examination when she would have been eight months pregnant and two pregnancy tests came back negative.

She said she worked 70-hour per week, drank often and went clubbing around 15 times throughout her pregnancy, including just three days before she gave birth.

Now that her daughter, Ruby is four months old, Lucy said she’s taken to motherhood like a “duck to water” and wouldn’t change anything for the world.

Lucy, from Bristol, said: “I had no bump, no sickness and had a period every month.

“I had two negative pregnancy tests, because of my new cabin crew job I had to take them for that. I would have been eight months pregnant when I went for my medical and did the pregnancy tests.

“He [the doctor] pressed all down my stomach and body, and he suspected nothing. I was still taking the pill. I took it every day and had been on it for six or seven years.

“I went up one dress size after Christmas and then I went back down again, and I put that down to eating and drinking a lot.”

Lucy claims she received her fit to fly certificate the month before she gave birth.

She said she’d often work long hours as a pub manager and had her last shift just ten days before having Ruby, Daiilystar reports.

Lucy said: “I did a week’s training [for cabin crew] came home for two days and that’s when she magically arrived.

“I had tummy and back ache the night before but I was due my period at the end of the week so just put it down to that. I woke up in the morning, had a bath and just thought I’d sleep it off before I went back to Bristol for work.

“I was in bed for about 45 minutes and it felt like my stomach flipped, it’s the only way I can describe it, and I just felt like I needed a poo.

“I ran to the toilet and gave birth to my daughter in the toilet at home by myself. I heard a crash and looked down and there was two feet sticking out of the toilet.

“I didn’t have any pain. No-one could believe that. I had my back ache and tummy ache but there wasn’t actually any pain when I was physically, what I thought was pushing out a poo.”

Lucy said when she saw the baby in the toilet, she wrapped her daughter in a towel before placing her in the kitchen sink.

She was home alone at the time, called her dad and her parents arrived back around ten minutes later.

They also rang for an ambulance while they were on their way.

Lucy said: “I had no idea I was pregnant until I saw the baby in the toilet.

“I was hysterically screaming saying ‘there’s a baby’ and they were expecting there to be a miscarriage, not a full-sized seven-pound baby in their kitchen sink.

“I was terrified. I didn’t know what had hit me. It was just the shock. I felt numb in a way.

“When my parents walked through the door it all went a bit blurry because I think the shock just took over and I can’t really remember anything then until about 1pm when I was in the hospital.

“Dad described the kitchen – it just looked like a murder scene because when I’d ran from the toilet to the kitchen to get my phone the cord had snapped and there was just blood leaking out.

“It was up the walls, the door, fridge and freezer.”

Shortly after the paramedics arrived, Lucy was dashed to hospital in an ambulance.

Lucy said: “Properly holding her for the first time felt weird. I’d held babies, but never my own.

“Probably on day four or five it became reality. My dad rang around the family and when he told everyone there was just like silence on the phone, no-one could believe it.

“Even now as a family, we still can’t get our heads around what happened. There’s still moments where we’re like ‘wow’.

“It’s one of the stories that you read about, but you never think it would be you, your friend or someone you know.”

The aspiring cabin crew member engaged in weekly personal training sessions throughout her pregnancy. But stopped once she’d started her training and last went to the gym around two to three weeks before giving birth.

Lucy said: “I was still doing everything – going out drinking, partying, to festivals and the horse racing.

“In my personal training sessions I’d be doing squats, sit ups, press ups on the rowing machine and the bike and lifting weights.

“I used to go out drinking twice to three times a month. I went clubbing probably ten to 15 times when I was pregnant. I went clubbing in Bristol the Saturday before I gave birth.

“If I had a drink I’d sometimes socially smoke, but not every time I was drinking. I roughly had four cigarettes a month if that.”

Lucy isn’t the first woman to give birth in the toilet without knowing she was pregnant.

Back in April, it was reported that Lalene Malik, 23, didn’t know she was pregnant until she used the toilet and saw a baby’s hand inside the toilet bowl when she was about to flush