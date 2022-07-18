Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 July 2022 – A lady is set to marry a man she met on Twitter.

The brave hunk approached the beautiful lady on her Twitter timeline and praised her beauty.

He then asked her for her phone number and as they say, the rest is history.

Their wedding is slated for July 30th and he is happy to get married to her best friend.

“It started as a crush on the TL and he took it personal. I’m marrying my best guy in a few days,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.