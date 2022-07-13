Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – A Twitter user has narrated how an animal saved her after she had a seizure and fell down.

@elizajourney said a racoon ran over and started nudging her until she sat up.

She tweeted;

This morning I had a seizure outdoors and fell down. One of the raccoons that live in my yard ran over and started nudging me until I sat up. She was whimpering. I let her know I was OK and she left after I made it inside the house. Animals are so kind.