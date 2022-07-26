Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



A lady identified as Ugochi was left disappointed after her friend began to date a guy she told her to ignore because he’s ”too rude and proud”.

Ugochi took to Twitter to share her story.

She wrote;

”This cute guy was all over me and doing all he could to get my attention but my bestie told me to ignore him because he’s too proud and rude. Even though I told her how much I liked him, she made sure I didn’t date him, only for me to come back from vacation and they’re dating.

Some people are actually blaming me and I get it tbvh I was very foolish”