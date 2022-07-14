Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 14 July 2022 – A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions after she went down on both knees as she accepted her boyfriend’s proposal to marry her.

In the video, the excited lady knelt as her man flaunted the engagement ring he got for her and thereafter proceeded to slip it on her finger.

While some people applauded the lady and said she exhibited good traits of humility, others lashed out at her boyfriend for failing to be a gentleman by being the one to go down on his knees.

Others concluded that she is too desperate to get married.

Watch the video below.

