Friday, 15 July 2022 – A lady is counting losses after she was swindled by a man she met on Tinder- a popular dating site.

She invited the polished man identified as Dismas Obanyi Mong’are to her house, not knowing that he had an evil mission.

She left him in the house and when she came back, she found the house empty.

He reportedly swept her house clean and stole her money before vanishing.

Obanyi is reportedly a notorious Tinder swindler.

He uses the dating site to con women.

Several ladies have come out to confess that they have also been swindled by the same man.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.