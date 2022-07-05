Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a man‘s drink was spiked by a lady that he met in a popular club along Thika Road.

The cunning lady, who had camped in the club to prey on unsuspecting men, is seen in the footage removing a stupefying drug in her handbag.

She then pretends that she has dropped something on the floor and bends down to ‘pick it’.

When she realizes that the seemingly tipsy man is not alert, she quickly puts the stupefying drug popularly known as ‘mchele’ in his bottle of alcohol and continues taking her drink as if nothing had happened.

She reportedly drugged the man after she realized he had a car.

She is suspected to be part of notorious ‘mchele ladies’ who work in cahoots with criminals to steal cars.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.