Monday, 04 July 2022 – A lady caused drama at a police station in Nigeria after she started barking like a dog.

Reacting to the incident, Ogun State Police Commander said the lady was used as a ritual by her boyfriend, who is a Yahoo Boy.

She was taken to the police station after she started behaving in a strange manner.

“The young lady was alleged to have been spiritually and diabolically used by a suspected yahoo boy, as a result of which she started barking like a dog,” the police commander said in a statement.

Police officers had a hard time controlling her after she became violent.

Her boyfriend was arrested for questioning.

