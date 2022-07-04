Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 04 July 2022 – A lady caused drama at a police station in Nigeria after she started barking like a dog.
Reacting to the incident, Ogun State Police Commander said the lady was used as a ritual by her boyfriend, who is a Yahoo Boy.
She was taken to the police station after she started behaving in a strange manner.
“The young lady was alleged to have been spiritually and diabolically used by a suspected yahoo boy, as a result of which she started barking like a dog,” the police commander said in a statement.
Police officers had a hard time controlling her after she became violent.
Her boyfriend was arrested for questioning.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
