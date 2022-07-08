Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Kylie Jenner has slammed a delivery driver who claims he heard “a baby scream” while delivering food to her Los Angeles area mansion.

Pablo Tamayo, understood to be employed by US grocery delivery service Instacart, took to TikTok to say he heard the anguished cries of a child within the enormous property after delivering a small online order for the billionaire.

Narrating in his vehicle after the delivery, he said he “just went in Kylie’s house,” and said the he ventured “through this little pathway with like a river beneath it.”

Tamayo said that he was instructed to drop the food by the entrance of the home, and got to “look into the whole house” and saw “all these assistants, all these maids and s*** … I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream.”

He said that the order was placed “under the name of Ashton, so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something,” adding, “This b**** could have paid me more.”

Kylie Jenner, 24, has responded to the claims in a since deleted message, posting: “Lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry.”

She refuted Tamayo’s claims in a TikTok post, saying that “no one comes through the gate” of her home and that there is “no river” to speak of.

Kylie also said she “did not order” the food, and that the driver “WAS tipped through the app.”

Tamayo “lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry,” Jenner said in a comment she later deleted.