Friday, 22 July 2022 – Kylie jenner is reportedly engaged to Travis Scott and they are already planning their wedding.

An account claiming to be Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Mason Disick, shared a video from what he says is Kylie’s “bridal shower” which held last night, July 20.

Kim Kardashian shared the same video on her Instagram Stories but didn’t disclose the occasion.

In the video, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and their friends are seen wearing black while posing beside Kylie who is in white.

The account claiming to be Mason said Kylie, who shares two kids with Travis Scott, was the only one in white because it’s her bridal shower.

The account also shared screenshots of messages that were allegedly from Kylie, warning him to stop revealing family secrets.

He said the messages from “Kylie” came in while he was looking through his new stepbrother, Landon Barker’s page.

See below.