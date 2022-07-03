Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 3, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has expressed his anger against his Kenya Kwanza opponent, DP William Ruto, for always referring to him as ‘Mr. Kitendawili’.

While speaking at a rally in Oyugis, the OD leader wondered if ‘Kitendawili’ belonged to Ruto’s family.

“Ruto ananitusi eti Mimi Mtu ya Kitendawili, kwani Kitendawili ni ya mamake?” Raila Odinga said.

Recently, the DP slammed Raila, claiming that he is out of touch with the current challenges that are bedeviling Kenyans.

Speaking during a roadside rally in Nanyuki, the DP said the problem for young people in the country is lack of employment and business opportunities and not ignorance as has been stated by his competitor.

“Mimi nataka nimwambie mtu wa kitendawili kichwa yako imechelewa 1963 my friend. Shinda ya Kenya si ujinga. Tuko na vijana kama milioni Kumi wamesoma hapa Kenya na wengi wako na certificate na diploma na wengine wako na degree.Shida yao si Ujinga, shinda yao ni Ajira na Biashara. Wewe Bwana Kitendawili chanuka,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.