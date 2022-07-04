Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has waded into the fake degree saga that has been giving Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja sleepless nights for the past few months.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu, Sudi stated that Sakaja’s fake degree scandal has given him some reprieve.

According to Sudi, he is happy to realize that he was not the only one with questionable papers.

He added that the saga brought to light other political leaders whose academic certificates were suspect.

The Kapseret MP stated it was unfair for the media and investigative agencies to brand him the poster child of fake academic papers while a simple investigation had shown most political leaders lacked verifiable academic documents.

“They have now said that Sakaja does not have papers, so and so does not have papers – now we cannot even tell who has them. So these people have only been frustrating me in court yet we are many,” he stated.

“Even Tinga doesn’t have papers. I particularly loved it when they asked him to provide evidence of those he went to school with. In fact, I am better off because if called upon, I can produce some of my classmates,” Sudi stated.

