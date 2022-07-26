Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Azimio candidate Raila Odinga to man up and attend the presidential debate slated for Tuesday (today).

Speaking during a campaign rally in Nandi County on Monday, Ruto told the former Prime Minister that he would be waiting for him at the debate.

He dared the Azimio presidential candidate to turn up for the debate so that he can explain his agenda to Kenyans.

According to him, he is dying to hear Raila’s agenda for Kenya as he debates him.

“I want to encourage my competitor Mr kitendawili tafadhali wewe kuja kwa debate. Mimi nakungojea kwa debate kwa sababu wakenya wanataka kujua hii tibiim na tialala ni kitu gani.

“Wakenya wanataka kujua hizi hadithi zako za hekaya za Abunuasi ni kitu gani,” Ruto stated.

His remarks come after Raila’s presidential campaign secretariat stated that he will not be attending the presidential debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

According to Raila’s campaign spokesperson Prof. Makau Mutua, it would be ‘a colossal mistake’ for Raila to share a podium with William Ruto, whom they described as a person who lacks integrity.

The secretariat said the Azimio leader instead takes part in a televised town hall meeting at Jericho Social Hall in Nairobi’s Eastlands with ordinary Kenyans to deliberate on the challenges facing the country and Kenyans.

Ruto confirmed his attendance and the presidential debate secretariat said that the debate will go on as planned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.