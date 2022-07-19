Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has responded to orders issued by the High Court directing the reopening of the Keroche Breweries plant in Naivasha.

Through a statement, KRA argued that the orders issued by the High Court breached the initial agreement struck by the two parties.

“The Kenya Revenue Authority has today, 18 July 2022, moved to the High Court to vacate and set aside an order issued on 15 July 2022 in HCCC NO. E250 of 2022 Keroche Breweries Limited vs Kenya Revenue Authority, which directed the reopening of Keroche.

“It is the Authority’s view that the case filed in court by Keroche and the orders sought go contrary to previous orders issued by the same court and the consent agreements arrived at and signed by the two parties,” KRA’s statement read.

In May, the taxman ordered the closure of the brewer after failing to honor a repayment plan that would have seen it settle Ksh957 million in two years.

Responding to KRA, Keroche stated it could not honor the payment schedule.

The brewer blamed the failure on the country’s economic downtime.

But the court struck another agreement requiring Keroche to pay Ksh8 million in the first installment to offset the arrears and pay a similar amount every month until the next hearing.

Keroche Chief Executive Officer, Tabitha Karanja, responding to the closure, announced that the brewer would lay off 400 workers.

Tabitha is now vying for the Nakuru senatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.