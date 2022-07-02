Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly not left the hospital since Travis got admitted.

The newlywed has been by her husband’s side since he was admitted at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre on Tuesday, June 28.

The mother-of-three was with her husband when he arrived at the hospital and she has remained with him.

Travis is battling pancreatitis – inflammation of the pancreas. Doctors believe a recent colonoscopy is to blame for the drummer’s pancreatitis.