Friday, 22 July 2022 – Kourtney Kardashian has debunked rumors that Kylie Jenner is getting married.

The rumor got a foothold online after a fake Instagram account claiming to be Kourtney’s 12-year-old son, Mason, alleged that Jenner, 24, recently celebrated a bridal party.

The account had written;

“Hey guys! Mason here your favorite person LOL. Here’s an update on life.

“Kylie is getting married and … that’s why she’s the only one wearing white!!!”

Reacting to the rumor, 40-year-old Kourtney said;

“Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday.

“After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t.

“So I will spell it out clearly. That is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”

While hoax accounts for Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest child have made headlines in the past, Mason created his own in March 2020 which his mom promptly deleted.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum added that she and Mason’s dad, Scott Disick, felt the preteen was too young to be on the app.