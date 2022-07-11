Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance(UDA) team are in firm control of the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Sunday, Kiraitu, who is supporting Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga in the August election, said UDA has taken control of the Mt Kenya region and Baba will get fewer votes in August.

“DP Ruto and UDA captured the ground before Azimio was formed. After doing our research, we have realized UDA will do well in Meru and the whole Mt Kenya region.” Kiraitu said.

This is a big blow to Raila Odinga since Kiraitu is among those he gave the responsibility of campaigning for him in Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.