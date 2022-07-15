Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Comedian Pete Davidson has opened up on his plans for the future.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum admitted on Thursday’s episode of “Hart to Heart” that he “100 percent” wants to get married in the future.

He told the host, Kevin Hart;

“That’s the way I hope it goes, you know?”

The 28-year-old comedian also said that his “dream” is to be a “family guy” and have kids after his firefighter dad tragically died on 9/11.

Davidson added;

“My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. I just want to be there and watch them have what I didn’t have.

“I’m just so excited for that chapter, so, like, that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now. Just trying to be, like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier.”

The “King of Staten Island” star is seemingly on the road to fatherhood as he continuously spends time with girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s four kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

He was spotted driving around with North, 9, in April, and took Saint, 6, to the mall in June. Davidson further proved his love for the youngsters when he got their initials tattooed on his neck.

Kim Kardashian who has been married three times in the past and started dating Davidson in October 2021, had alao said she’s up for “one more” wedding.