Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Kim Kardashian has shared intimate photos from her pool day with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

41-year-old Kardashian was photographed in most shots in a black crop top and sweat shorts and also a bikini. 28-year-old Davidson on the other hand was shirtless with a pair of gray sweat pants and a beanie.

The Skims founder playfully placed her feet on her beau’s chest in two of the photos. Kim and Davidson have been going strong for nearly a year.

They began dating in October 2021 after the reality star’s hosting debut on “SNL,” in which they shared a kiss during a Princess Jasmine and Aladdin-themed skit, a moment which has been inked onto his clavicle.

Kim recently revealed that she waited six months to introduce her four kids with Kanye West to her new boyfriend after consulting with therapists and loved ones.