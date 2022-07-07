Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Kim Kardashian channeled her ex-husband Kanye West’s fashion style on Wednesday night, July 6 as she left the Balenciaga Couture dinner in Paris in a black mask that covered her entire face.

The television personality, 41, who has in the past credited Kanye for telling her what to wear the last 8 years – wore a sequinned black dress with a high neckline and an expansive train which trailed on the ground as she walked.

In one of the photos she could be seen struggling to eat as the mask covered her mouth.

At last year’s Balenciaga event, Kim also covered her entire body and face in all black, inspired by Kanye.

Her look comes after the rapper appeared at the BET awards last month with every part of his face covered including his mouth, nose and eyes.