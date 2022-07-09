Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 9, 2022 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has incited Kikuyus against voting for Deputy President William Ruto in August.

Speaking yesterday, Munya sensationally claimed that Ruto was planning to arrest and throw President Uhuru Kenyatta into prison if he ascends to power.

According to Munya, Ruto’s elaborate scheme to imprison Uhuru is fully captured in his manifesto that he launched last month.

Speaking during the launch of his manifesto, Ruto vowed to form a commission of inquiry to know the extent of state capture and hold to account those responsible.

It is this statement that Munya is now calling on the people of Mt. Kenya not to let their own son (Uhuru Kenyatta) be thrown in jail.

He expressed confidence that the people of Mt. Kenya will protect Uhuru by voting for Azimio candidate Raila Odinga to the last man in the August presidential contest.

At the same time, the Agriculture CS expressed his shock that Ruto dared to claim he would jail Uhuru instead of showing Kenyans how he would deal with the corruption that is bleeding the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.