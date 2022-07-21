Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 21 July 2022 – Upcoming Kikuyu gospel singer Charity Waruinu has gifted her jobless husband a car which he will use to run a taxi business.

Charity’s noble act was announced by Karangu Muraya, a popular Kikuyu musician and MC known for his philanthropic deeds.

Karangu noted that Charity’s husband Kelvin has been jobless for years.

After Waruinu raked in a good amount of money on Sunday when she hosted a successful gospel event at Blue Springs Hotel, she saw the need to uplift her jobless husband by buying him the car.

“When you empower a husband, you empower the whole family. Congratulations to Charity Waruinu for choosing first to empower your husband Kelvin who has been jobless for years,” Karangu posted.

Waruinu’s noble act sparked reactions, especially among ladies.

“Congrats, but I am unsure about a woman empowering the husband. But maybe he is unique,” one lady commented.

“Congratulations to them but on the empowering issue let me try in another world,” another lady added.

See photos of the gospel singer presenting the car to her husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.