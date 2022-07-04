Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 July 2022 – Former Kameme presenter and Kiengei’s ex-wife, Keziah, has reportedly filed for divorce.

Keziah walked down the aisle with a man identified as George Njoroge last year December in a colourful wedding attended by friends and family.

News of Keziah’s crumbled marriage was revealed by popular Facebook blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, who is well informed about the private lives of popular Kikuyu celebrities.

“Life has a way of frustrating good girls. Filing of divorce papers already initiated. Aliwachwa tena,” Martha posted on her Facebook page.

We understand that Keziah has decided to file for divorce after discovering that her husband, who is a divorcee, is cheating on her with multiple women.

Her husband was conspicuously missing when she hosted a star-studded event at Ruiru Stadium dubbed Kigooco Explosion in May this year.

Her ex-husband Kiengei attended the event, hugged her, and even gifted her Ksh 100,000.

Keziah had reportedly been warned about her husband’s behaviors before she got married to him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.