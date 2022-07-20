Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Khloé Kardashian is seemingly cool with Tristan Thompson moving on with another woman.

Recall that Thompson suffered a backlash after he was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman in Mykonos. This is coming amid report of the NBA star and Khloe expecting ‘imminent’ birth of their baby boy via surrogate.

In an unexpected move, the socialite hit the like button, under a video with a caption that read: ‘To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloé and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloé’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides coparenting.’

The post added: ‘So I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby which we don’t know when Khloé’s surrogate is due.’

In June, Page Six confirmed that the reality star was dating a private equity investor she met through sister Kim Kardashian, who recently shaded Tristan.

While his identity remains unknown, an insider said that Khloé is “feeling really good” about the relationship.