Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Khloé Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby via surrogate.

A representative for the Kardashians told Page Six that the former couple who are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True, are expecting their second child via a surrogate.

The rep said;

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

A source also told the publication that despite having a second child together, Kardashian and Thompson are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.

Multiple sources also said that the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed that Tristan, 31, was having a baby with personal trainer, Maralee Nichols.

“Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself,’” an insider told Page Six, while another adds that Kardashian has been openly talking to friends about having the baby since before Christmas.

Thompson and Kardashian officially ended their relationship back in January after it was revealed the basketball star had fathered a child with another woman.

Thompson was previously caught cheating on Khloé in 2018 while she was pregnant with True and again in 2019 with Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF, Jordyn Woods.

He is also dad to 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.