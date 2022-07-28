Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 July 2022 – Kevin Hart presented Chris Rock with a goat called “Will Smith” onstage at the end of their their recent comedy show.

The actor, 43, presented the goat to the comedian, 57, during their Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, with the goat’s name making reference to Chris’ Oscars altercation with the King Richard star.

Recall, Will, 53, famously stormed on stage during March’s Oscars ceremony and slapped Chris across the face after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head,not knowning that she suffers from a medical condition namely alopecia.

In a clip shared to TikTok, Kevin is seen holding the goat by a lead as he remarked: ‘What the f**k did you just say?’

Dave Chappelle, 48, who joined the guys during the show, then said: ‘Don’t act like I’m crazy, you brought the goat here. This n***** [the goat] is confused with the f**k is happening. What you gonna name this goat Chris?’

With Kevin then quickly jumping in to declare: ‘The name is Will Smith.’