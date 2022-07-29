Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Kelis has slammed Beyonce for “theft” after she sampled her song in her album.

Ahead of Beyonce’s “Renaissance” album release, some of her tracks have been leaked.

Beyonce’s track “Energy” samples Kelis’ “Get Along With You,” which The Neptunes produced for Kelis’1999 debut album.

After this was shared online by a Kelis fan account, the singer took to Instagram to make it known that she didn’t know about Beyonce using her song until she saw it online. She added that no one sought her permission.

Kelis used her celebrity chef account @bountyandfull to make the comment.

She specifically named what Beyonce has done as “theft”. She also accused Beyonce of “disrespect” and “utter ignorance”.

See below.