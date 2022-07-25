Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – American actress, Keke Palmer, has reacted after her achievements in the entertainment industry were compared to her colleague, Zendaya Coleman’s.

Many pointed out that Zendaya gets more acting roles and earns more for each role than Keke. Some pointed to colorism and said the reason Zendaya gets more roles is because she’s light-skinned. Others said Zendaya is a better actress than Keke.

Keke refused to be compared to anyone or to be made to look like a victim of colorism and she took to Twitter to list her achievements.

She tweeted:

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

She added:

“I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Netflix appeared to side with Keke by sharing a video clip of her in action.