Monday, July 4, 2022 – Pastor Laurie Idahosa has advised women to avoid committing to men prematurely.

She said that if a man isn’t telling a woman that he wants to be committed and wants exclusivity, then the woman should keep her options open.

“He isn’t yours till he makes it clear that he’s yours,” she wrote.

“Guard your heart and keep your options open,” she added.