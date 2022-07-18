Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – New photos have revealed Kanye West’s nearly $60 million Malibu home is far from complete.

The 45-year-old rapper and fashion designer purchased the beachfront property in 2021 and began renovating it for personal use ever since then.

However, new images reveal that the updates to the planned residence are nowhere near completion, with just a table and desk sitting on the upper levels of the home.

The house was designed by architect Tadao Ando,a Pritzker Prize-winning architect, and according to Dirt, the rapper first encountered his work during a visit to the art island of Naoshima, Japan on which it is prominently featured.

The 3,665 square feet house, which sits on a 5,672 lot, was planned to have a total of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

The House required ‘1,200 tons of poured concrete, 200 tons of steel reinforcement and 12 pylons driven 60 feet into the ground.’ West’s house is roughly a half-hour’s drive to the Hidden Hills compound that he previously lived with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and their four children.