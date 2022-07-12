Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Kanye West has unfollowed Nicki Minaj after a comment she made.

In 2010, Kanye collaborated with Nicki on the hit “Monster.”

Over 12 years later, Nicki seemingly referred to Kanye as a “clown” and skipped their song “Monster” from her Essence Festival set list in New Orleans earlier this month.

“A monster though!” she said. “A monster though! But we don’t fuck with clowns.”

Nicki had her DJ cut the song and she moved to another in her set.

Following Nicki’s comment, Kanye appears to have unfollowed her on Instagram as of Monday, July 11.