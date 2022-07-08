Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Kanye ‘Ye’ West has been sued by fashion archivist David Casavant for not returning 13 of the 49 pieces of clothing he rented to him back in March 2020.

The 31-year-old stylist, collector, and consultant is coming for the 45-year-old rapper-designer for $221K in unpaid rental fees and $195K to replace the missing 13 ‘rare, esteemed pieces’ – according to TMZ.

Among the 49 items listed in David’s invoice was a heavily-distressed vintage blue denim jacket designed by Helmut Lang.

Ye famously wore a vintage Helmut Lang jean jacket in the b&w music video for Rihanna’s 2015 song FourFiveSeconds, which was directed by Inez & Vinoodh.

Casavant began working with him in 2014 and he features West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian 12 times on The David Casavant Archive’s online portfolio.

The Tennessee-born, NYC-based tastemaker has also loaned designer duds to Travis Scott, Rihanna, Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Lorde, Tom Brady, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Solange.