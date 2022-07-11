Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Kanye West is seemingly laying the groundwork for what could be a retail store for all his wares.

TMZ reported that the rapper and his legal team recently filed to trademark “YZYSPLY” for retail stores, online ordering services and online retail store services.

Kanye’s latest filing obtained by the publication includes just about every clothing item you can wear; G-strings, shirts, socks, hats, visors and tennis wear and leaves plenty of creative room for “accessories” headwear and footwear.

The rapper already jas a deal in place with GAP, and they recently dropped their first release of mostly black items, including his now-famous full-face masks.