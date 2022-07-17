Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 17, 2022 – Police officers from Kware Police Station, Embakasi Sub-County, have arrested one Brian Mutua Muema within the Pipeline area in possession of an assortment of 93 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen.

The officers, acting on intelligence from the members of the public, recovered the assortment at a rented room in the Pipeline area.

The suspect, however, could not give a concrete explanation to justify the possession of the 93 phones.

The suspect is currently in custody, awaiting to be arraigned in court on Monday as the Investigations are ongoing.

See photos of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.