Friday, July 29, 2022 – Wiper Deputy Party Leader Farah Maalim is lucky to be alive.

This is after he escaped an assassination attempt after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was planted on his campaign route in Liboi, Garissa County.

Maalim was saved by security officers who alerted him on the planted IED on his way.

In a statement yesterday, Maalim noted that security officers got intelligence of the IED before he was rerouted to a safe passage.

According to the former deputy speaker, the security officers proceeded to detonate the IED.

“Our hawk-eyed security officers got intelligence info of IED’s planted in my campaign route to Liboi. They halted my convoy, rerouted us to a safe detour & engaged the services of bomb disposal experts. They then detonated the IED’s with ease. My profound gratitude to our officers,” he stated.

He thanked the gallant soldiers for saving lives during the electioneering period.

“The exploded IED’s left a crater in the road. Congratulations to our gallant security officers for saving lives during this critical electioneering period.

Maalim has been campaigning for Azimio la Umoja candidates in Garissa County as well as their presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

In the 2017 general election, Farah failed to unseat former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale who successfully defended his Garissa Township parliamentary seat.

Mr. Duale was declared the winner after he garnered 22,587 votes against Farah Maalim who got 14,897 votes.

