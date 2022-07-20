Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka may be secretly handing Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA an early victory in the Machakos gubernatorial race.

This is after it emerged that he has ‘divorced’ his own Wiper candidate for Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti for scamming poor residents in land deals.

Already, thousands of women and youth who lost millions of shillings in a land-buying deal that turned into a devilish scam job are living in abject poverty and blaming Wavinya for it.

And that is not all, investors whom Wavinya later sold the land are also in panic for fear of losing the land in question if the real owners decide to go to court.

So sensitive is the land ‘wash wash’ affair that there are areas in Machakos where Wavinya cannot dare set foot because of the hostility from those who were duped into entering a land purchase scheme that was nothing but a barefaced con-game.

It is because of these that Kalonzo has now distanced himself from Wavinya Ndeti’s campaigns. He does not even attend his rallies anymore for fear of repercussions.

Kalonzo’s move now gives UDA candidate Johnston Muthama a fresh impetus ahead of the polls.

