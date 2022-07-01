Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has attacked Roots Party presidential aspirant, Prof George Wajackoyah, for saying his government will allow snake farming in the country and also move the capital city of Kenya, Nairobi to Isiolo.

Kalonzo, who was speaking from Ekerenyo Grounds in the North Mugirango constituency where he had joined Raila Odinga for a series of campaigns on Friday, also mocked Wajackoyah for saying he will hang graft convicts, saying this was too unrealistic and extreme.

“He says that he will be rearing snakes. That he wants Kenyans to be snake farmers and is serious that he wants my vote. I declare that I Kalonzo Musyoka won’t give him my vote.

“Yes, maybe there are some people who will want to extract snake poison and use it as medicine but we can’t farm snakes.

I” only agree with him partially, regarding corrupt individuals but he has gone too far. Human rights activists will be on him if he dares hang the individuals.

“But proposing to hang graft convicts just shows that he is angry like us on the issue,” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.