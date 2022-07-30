Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 30, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has apologized to Kenyans after Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, said he will end the domination of Christianity in the country once elected President in August.

While speaking to Muslim women on Thursday, Raila said Kenya is a secular state and no religion is supposed to be superior to the other.

The former Premier gave an example, saying there is a colonial ideology that elevated Christianity above all other religions and said he will make sure that all religions are equal and none is superior to the other.

“There is a colonial ideology that elevated Christianity above all other Religions, my government will end that. Kenya is a secular state and we will respect all religions,” Raila Odinga said.

Raila Odinga’s statement has attracted a huge backlash in the country but Kalonzo who is a close ally of Jakom sought to set the record straight.

Kalonzo, who spoke in Machakos County, said Raila Odinga’s remarks were taken out of context and he doesn’t intend to end Christianity in the country.

“I apologise to Kenyans over Raila Odinga’s Christianity remark. They were taken out of context,” Kalonzo said.

