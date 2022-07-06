Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement to sign French midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer.

The former Manchester United star is expected in Turin on Saturday for a medical and to formally sign the contract.

The France World Cup winner is said to have agreed on a four-year contract with the Serie A giants ahead of much-anticipated return to Italy.

Pogba has previously been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, but he is now seemingly one step away from completing his return to Juve.

The midfielder spent four years with the Italian giants between 2012 and 2016, recording 34 goals and 40 assists in 177 appearances across all competitions and winning a total of nine domestic trophies.

Pogba, who was unable to win a single trophy in the last five years at Old Trafford, has recently disclosed that he is keen to show his former club Man United that they have “made a mistake” in letting him leave the club this summer.